BRIEF-Synalloy Q2 adjusted EPS $0.00

Aug 9 Synalloy Corp :

* Q2 sales $34.9 million

* Lowered expectations for full year 2016

* Q2 loss per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Now projecting full year 2016 net loss from continuing operations of $2.4 million, which will equate to adjusted ebitda of about $11 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

