版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Antares Pharma Q2 loss per share $0.04

Aug 9 Antares Pharma Inc :

* Antares pharma reports second quarter 2016 operating and financial results

* Q2 revenue $24.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $11 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐