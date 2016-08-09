BRIEF-Antares Pharma Q2 loss per share $0.04

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Antares Pharma Inc :
* Antares pharma reports second quarter 2016 operating and financial results
* Q2 revenue $24.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $11 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)