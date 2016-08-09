BRIEF-Cipher Pharmaceuticals announces changes to board of directors

Aug 9 Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Announces changes to its board of directors

* Special committee, determined that a reconstitution of board was in best interests of Cipher and its shareholders

* Gerald McDole, William Claypool, Renee Tannenbaum and Rosemary Crane will step down from board effective immediately

* Mark Beaudet, Christian Godin and Harold Wolkin will be appointed as directors with immediate effect