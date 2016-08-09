版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Summit reports positive phase 1 new formulation data for DMD Candidate Ezutromid

Aug 9 Summit Therapeutics Plc

* Summit reports positive phase 1 new formulation data and outlines route to market strategy for DMD Candidate Ezutromid

* Initial F3 formulation 24-week biopsy data are now expected Q2/Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐