2016年 8月 9日

BRIEF-Ionis Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 loss per share $0.47

Aug 9 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ionis pharmaceuticals reports financial results and highlights for second quarter 2016

* Q2 loss per share $0.47

* Qtrly revenue $38.5 million versus $120.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

