BRIEF-Kandi Technologies Qtrly EPS $0.06

Aug 9 (Reuters) -

* Kandi technologies reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Kandi technologies group inc says q2 2016 revenue increased 15.1% yoy to $55.2 million

* Kandi Technologies Group Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

