2016年 8月 9日

BRIEF-Gaming and Leisure Properties Q2 earnings per share $ 0.39

Aug 9 Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc

* Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly net revenue $ 207.4 million versus $ 149.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $211.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 net revenue $233.9 million; sees Q3 net income per diluted common share of $0.43

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $235.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full-year 2016 net revenue $822.0 million

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $1.49, revenue view $831.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
