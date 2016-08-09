BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical Inc Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.19

Aug 9 Alliqua Biomedical Inc :

* Alliqua Biomedical, Inc. Reports second quarter and six months fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $5.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $5.4 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $20 million to $22 million

* Alliqua biomedical inc sees fy 2016 total revenue from continuing operations of approximately $18.3 million to $20.3 million

* FY2016 revenue view $21.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: