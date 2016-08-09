版本:
中国
2016年 8月 9日

BRIEF-Selecta Biosciences Q2 loss per share $2.75

Aug 9 Selecta Biosciences Inc :

* Selecta biosciences announces second quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $2.0 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

