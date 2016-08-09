BRIEF-Nexstar qtrly earnings per share $0.78

Aug 9 Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc :

* Q2 revenue $262 million versus I/B/E/S view $264.6 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.78

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Progress towards completion later this year of our acquisition of media general is tracking consistent with our timeline

* On pace to achieve guidance for annual average 2016/2017 free cash flow of $250 million or average pro-forma free cash flow of $8.15/share per year