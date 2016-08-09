BRIEF-Sientra updates on manufacturing solution

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Sientra Inc :
* Sientra provides update on manufacturing solution
* Vesta establishing manufacturing capacity for sientra,working with co to finalize supply arrangement for pma-approved breast implants
* Entered into a services agreement with Vesta, a lubrizol lifesciences company
* Anticipates that all project milestones will be achieved for company to submit a pma supplement to fda during q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)