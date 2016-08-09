版本:
BRIEF-Par Technology subsidiary awarded U.S. Navy contract

Aug 9 Par Technology Corp :

* Par Technology subsidiary awarded $13.6 million U.S. Navy contract at Lago Patria, Italy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

