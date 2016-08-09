BRIEF-Vishay Precision Group Q2 EPS $0.14

Aug 9 Vishay Precision Group Inc :

* Vpg reports fiscal 2016 second quarter and six month results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.70 to $0.80

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $55 million to $60 million

* Q2 revenue fell 2.5 percent to $58 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* FY 2016 adjusted diluted eps guidance updated in range of $0.70 to $0.80 at constant exchange rates as of q2 of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $60.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $241.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $60.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: