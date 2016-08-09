BRIEF-Houston Wire & Cable Co qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.04

Aug 9 Houston Wire & Cable Co

* Houston Wire & Cable Company reports results for the quarter ended june 30, 2016

* Quarterly sales $62.5 million

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.04

* Qtrly loss per share $0.16

* In order to allow company to continue to invest in its business, upcoming dividend will be paid at rate of $0.03 per share

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $67.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S