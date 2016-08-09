BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix Q2 loss per share $0.46

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Ocular Therapeutix Inc :
* Ocular Therapeutix reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q2 loss per share $0.46
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says generated $441,000 in revenue during three months ended june 30, 2016 from product sales of resure sealant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)