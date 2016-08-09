BRIEF-NexPoint Residential Trust Q2 FFO per share $0.34

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc :
* Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc reports second quarter results
* Q2 FFO per share $0.34
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.06
* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.38 to $1.47
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.46 to $1.55
* Sees Fy 2016 Noi $68.0 Mln-$70.0 million
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)