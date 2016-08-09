版本:
2016年 8月 9日

BRIEF-NexPoint Residential Trust Q2 FFO per share $0.34

Aug 9 Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc :

* Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc reports second quarter results

* Q2 FFO per share $0.34

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.06

* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.38 to $1.47

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.46 to $1.55

* Sees Fy 2016 Noi $68.0 Mln-$70.0 million

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

