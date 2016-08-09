BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $0.40

Aug 9 Amicus Therapeutics Inc

* Amicus therapeutics announces second quarter 2016 financial results and corporate updates

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.40

* Company expects to remain within original 2016 net cash spend guidance of between $135 million and $155 million.

* Reiterated full-year 2016 net cash spend guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: