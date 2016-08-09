版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 19:45 BJT

BRIEF-Sientra Q2 loss per share $0.56

Aug 9 Sientra Inc

* Q2 sales $6.2 million versus $14.2 million

* sientra reports second quarter 2016 financial results and progress on manufacturing solution

* Qtrly loss per share $0.56 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

