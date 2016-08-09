版本:
BRIEF-K12 Inc Q4 loss per share $0.03

Aug 9 K12 Inc

* K12 inc. Reports fiscal 2016 revenue of $872.7 million

* Q4 revenue $221.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $210.1 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.03

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

