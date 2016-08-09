版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Harvest Capital Q4 EPS $0.16

Aug 9 Harvest Capital Credit Corp :

* Harvest capital credit corporation announces june 30, 2016 financial results and declares distributions for july, august and september

* Q4 earnings per share $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
