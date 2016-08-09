BRIEF-Stratus Properties Q2 loss per share $0.31

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Stratus Properties Inc
* Quarter and six-month 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.31
* Stratus Properties Inc qtrly revenue of $19.2 million versus $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)