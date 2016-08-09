版本:
中国
2016年 8月 9日

BRIEF-Stratus Properties Q2 loss per share $0.31

Aug 9 Stratus Properties Inc

* Quarter and six-month 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.31

* Stratus Properties Inc qtrly revenue of $19.2 million versus $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

