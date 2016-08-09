BRIEF-B&G Foods announces pricing of public offering of stock

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 B&G Foods Inc :
* B&G Foods announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* B&G Foods Inc says priced its offering of 3.8 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $49.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)