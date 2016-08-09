版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-B&G Foods announces pricing of public offering of stock

Aug 9 B&G Foods Inc :

* B&G Foods announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* B&G Foods Inc says priced its offering of 3.8 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $49.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐