BRIEF-Pharmerica Q2 adjusted EPS $0.47

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Pharmerica Corp :
* Pharmerica reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $519.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $508.3 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.95 to $2.05
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.08
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.125 billion to $2.15 billion
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $2.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)