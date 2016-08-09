版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Pharmerica Q2 adjusted EPS $0.47

Aug 9 Pharmerica Corp :

* Pharmerica reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $519.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $508.3 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.95 to $2.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.125 billion to $2.15 billion

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $2.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐