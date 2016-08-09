BRIEF-US Foods Q2 loss per share $0.07

Aug 9 Us Foods Holding Corp

* Q2 loss per share $0.07

* US FOODS reports second quarter fiscal 2016 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 results will reflect impact of a 53(rd)week, which occurred in 2015 and will not take place in 2016

* Qtrly net sales $5.81 billion versus $5.84 billion

* Q2 case volume with independent restaurants rose 6.8% with total cases up 1.2%

* Qtrly non-gaap adjusted net income $85.4 million

* For fiscal 2016, net sales are expected to be flat compared to last year

* Fiscal 2016 independent restaurant case volume is expected to grow between 6-7%

* Fiscal 2016 adjusted ebitda is expected to increase between 8%-9% from fiscal 2015 reported results

* Full year cash capital expenditures are expected to be around $190-210 million

* Q2 revenue view $5.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S