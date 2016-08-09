版本:
2016年 8月 9日

BRIEF-Cheniere Energy Q2 loss per share $0.61

Aug 9 Cheniere Energy Inc :

* Cheniere Energy Inc reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.61

* Qtrly revenue $176.8 million versus $68 million

* Jack A. Fusco appointed as president and chief executive officer

* Sabine Pass Train 1 achieved substantial completion; commercial operations underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

