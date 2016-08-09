BRIEF-Cheniere Energy Q2 loss per share $0.61

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Cheniere Energy Inc :
* Cheniere Energy Inc reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $0.61
* Qtrly revenue $176.8 million versus $68 million
* Jack A. Fusco appointed as president and chief executive officer
* Sabine Pass Train 1 achieved substantial completion; commercial operations underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)