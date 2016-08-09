版本:
BRIEF-Addvantage Technologies Q3 EPS $0.03

Aug 9 Addvantage Technologies Group Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Addvantage technologies announces financial results for the fiscal third quarter of 2016

* Q3 sales fell 15 percent to $10.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

