BRIEF-Cheniere Energy Partners qtrly loss per unit $0.21

Aug 9 Cheniere Energy Partners Lp :

* Cheniere Energy Partners Lp reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per unit $0.21

* Qtrly total revenues $151.2 million versus $67.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.38, revenue view $145.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

