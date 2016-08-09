版本:
BRIEF-A. M. Castle reports Q2 loss per share $0.77 from continuing operations

Aug 9 A. M. Castle & Co

* Q2 sales fell 21.4 percent to $130.7 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.77 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

