BRIEF-Cheniere Energy Partners Lp Holdings Q2 EPS $0.02

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Cheniere Energy Partners Lp Holdings Llc :
* Cheniere Energy Partners Lp Holdings Llc reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)