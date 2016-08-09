版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-Cheniere Energy Partners Lp Holdings Q2 EPS $0.02

Aug 9 Cheniere Energy Partners Lp Holdings Llc :

* Cheniere Energy Partners Lp Holdings Llc reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

