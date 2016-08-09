版本:
BRIEF-Regenxbio reports Q2 loss per share $0.55

Aug 9 Regenxbio Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.55

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Regenxbio reports second quarter 2016 financial results and recent operational highlights

* Q2 revenue $2.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

