BRIEF-American Airlines group reports July traffic

Aug 9 American Airlines Group Inc :

* American Airlines Group reports July traffic

* July total passenger load factor was 85.2 percent, down 2.1 percentage points versus july 2015

* July total capacity was 25.5 billion available seat miles (ASMS), up 2.3 percent versus July 2015

* July total revenue passenger miles (RPMS) were 21.7 billion, down 0.3 percent versus July 2015

* Continues to expect its Q3 pretax margin excluding special items to be between 12 and 14 percent

* Expects Q3 2016 total revenue per available seat mile to be down approximately 3.0 to 5.0 percent year-over-year