BRIEF-Aralez Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.27

Aug 9 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Aralez reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $12.6 million versus $5.2 million

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $11.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

