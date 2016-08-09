BRIEF-HCP Q2 FFO per share $0.71

Aug 9 Hcp Inc :

* Q2 FFO per share $0.71

* Hcp announces results for quarter ended june 30, 2016

* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $2.72 to $2.78

* Quarterly adjusted FFO per share $0.74

* Hcp inc sees for full year 2016 eps to range between $1.83 and $1.89

* Qtrly fad per share $0.72

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For full year 2016, expect to generate approximately $1.25 billion of proceeds from dispositions and RIDEA II transaction

* Hcp inc sees for full year 2016 ffo as adjusted per share to range between $2.83 and $2.89

* Sees fy 2016 fad per share to range between $2.68 and $2.74

* Expect 2016 spp cash noi to increase between 1.5% and 2.5%

* Excluding qcp, expect 2016 spp cash noi to increase between 2.3% and 3.3%

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hcp Inc qtrly total revenue $662.2 million versus $607.5 million last year

* Q2 revenue view $635.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: