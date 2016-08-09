版本:
BRIEF-Motorcar Parts of America reports Q1 earnings per share $0.39

Aug 9 Motorcar Parts Of America Inc

* Reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.39

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 sales $85.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $85.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

