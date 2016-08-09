BRIEF-PDC Energy Q2 loss per share $2.04

Aug 9 Pdc Energy

* Reports 2016 Second Quarter Financial And Operating Results Including 54% Production Increase; Raises Full Year 2016 production guidance while reducing full-year capital

* Q2 loss per share $2.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly production of more than 57,100 barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day, 54% increase year-over-year

* Full-Year capital expenditures reduced to $400 to $420 million from previously guided $410 to $440 million

* Plans to reduce wattenberg rig count from four to three in q3 of 2016, expects to be cash flow positive for remainder of year

* Increased mid-point of 2016 guidance to 21.5 million barrels of oil equivalent with expected december exit rate in excess of 64,000 boe per day

* 2016 total revenue excluding unrealized gains and losses is expected to be between $670 million and $700 million