BRIEF-Veritiv Q2 EPS $0.49

Aug 9 Veritiv Corp

* Veritiv announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

* Qtrly net sales were $2.1 billion, a decrease of 4.6% from prior year. Excluding negative effect of foreign currency

* Q2 revenue view $2.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

