公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Lipocine Q2 loss per share $0.32

Aug 9 Lipocine Inc

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lipocine announces financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 loss per share $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

