BRIEF-Mast Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $0.05

Aug 9 Mast Therapeutics Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.05

* Mast therapeutics reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

