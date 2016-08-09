版本:
BRIEF-Pharmerica Corp announces planned retirement of CFO David Froesel jr.

Aug 9 Pharmerica Corp

* Pharmerica Corporation announces planned retirement of chief financial officer david w. Froesel, jr.

* Froesel will continue as chief financial officer through end of september 2016

* Has initiated a comprehensive search process to identify froesel's successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

