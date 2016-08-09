版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 20:25 BJT

BRIEF-Stellar Biotechnologies Q3 loss per share $0.14

Aug 9 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc :

* Q3 loss per share $0.14

* Stellar Biotechnologies reports third quarter 2016 financial results and operational highlights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

