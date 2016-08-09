版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Gold Jubilee appoints Blair Schultz to board of directors

Aug 9 Gold Jubilee Capital Corp :

* Gold jubilee announces appointment of Mr. Blair Schultz to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

