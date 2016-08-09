版本:
2016年 8月 9日

BRIEF-Bellatrix announces closing of $80 mln bought deal financing

Aug 9 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd :

* Bellatrix announces closing of $80 million bought deal financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

