BRIEF-TD Ameritrade reports monthly metrics

Aug 9 Td Ameritrade Holding Corp :

* TD Ameritrade reports monthly metrics

* $760.2 billion in total client assets as of july 31, 2016, up 8 percent from july 2015 and up 3 percent from june 2016

* July average spread-based balances of $108.1 billion, up 10 percent from july 2015 and up 1 percent from june 2016

* July average fee-based balances of $167.2 billion, up 4 percent from july 2015 and up 2 percent from june 2016

* An average of 454,000 client trades per day in july 2016, essentially flat from july 2015 and down 3 percent from june 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: