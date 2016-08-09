版本:
BRIEF-Trans World Q2 earnings per share $0.17

Aug 9 Trans World Corp :

* Trans World Corporation announces 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 37 percent to $13.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

