2016年 8月 9日

BRIEF-Core Molding Q2 EPS $0.19

Aug 9 Core Molding Technologies Inc :

* Q2 sales $39 million versus $54.9 million

* Core Molding Technologies reports second quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

