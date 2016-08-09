版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Tim Leybold joins Omni Lite as CFO

Aug 9 Omni Lite Industries Canada Inc :

* Mr. Tim Leybold joins Omni-Lite as CFO

* Most recently Leybold was CFO of Till Capital Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

