BRIEF-Tcp Capital Corp qtrly net investment income $0.38 per share

Aug 9 Tcp Capital Corp

* Tcp capital corp. Announces second quarter 2016 financial results; net investment income of $0.38 per share; board declares third quarter dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

