BRIEF-Gencor reported Q3 EPS $0.22

Aug 9 Gencor Industries Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Gencor releases third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 revenue rose 81.6 percent to $19.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
