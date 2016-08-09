BRIEF-AMSC Q1 loss per share $0.76

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 American Superconductor Corp
* Amsc reports first quarter fiscal 2016 financial results and provides business outlook
* Q1 loss per share $0.76
* Q1 revenue $13.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $13.4 million
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.64
* Sees q2 2016 loss per share $0.88
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $16 million to $18 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.53, revenue view $23.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects that its non-gaap net loss for q2 of fiscal 2016 will be less than $12.0 million, or $0.85 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)