BRIEF-Terra Firma Capital Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.01

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Terra Firma Capital Corp :
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.01
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Terra Firma Capital Corporation reports results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Q2 revenue fell 11 percent to C$3.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)