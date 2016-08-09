BRIEF-Terra Firma Capital Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.01

Aug 9 Terra Firma Capital Corp :

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Terra Firma Capital Corporation reports results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 revenue fell 11 percent to C$3.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: